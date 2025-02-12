Is Rigetti The Next Quantum Winner?

Yiannis Zourmpanos
8.75K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Rigetti Targets 40%+ Growth in 2025 – The company plans to launch 36-qubit (Q2) and 108-qubit (Q4) systems, reducing error rates by 2x.
  • Strong Financial Position – Rigetti holds $225M in cash, but Q3-24 revenue dropped to $2.4M from $3.1M YoY, impacting margins.
  • Advancements in Qubit Fidelity – The Ankaa-3 system achieved 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, a crucial step toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.
  • Key Partnerships & AI Integration – Collaborations with Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Quantum Machines support scaling and automation, improving calibration to 99.9% single-qubit fidelity.
  • Risks in Scaling & Government Dependency – Revenue relies on government contracts, facing hurdles like National Quantum Initiative (NQI) Act delays and competition from IBM and Google.

Conceptual Big Data Blocks Network

BlackJack3D

Investment Thesis

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is positioning itself for explosive growth, targeting 40%+ revenue expansion in CY25 with the anticipated launch of its 36-qubit and 108-qubit systems. The company’s modular approach to scaling qubits and reducing error rates solidifies

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos
8.75K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RGTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News