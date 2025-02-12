I rate Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) as a Buy, for capital appreciation-focused investors who are looking for long-term buy and hold investments. The company’s recent rise in stock price of over 45.2% has created a high multiple, however. This reflects SF’s
Stifel Financial Q4: Strong Growth In Revenue, Increased Profitability
Summary
- Stifel Financial Corp. has a 130-year history in wealth management and investment banking, with consistent revenue growth, earnings, and dividend increases.
- Stifel just posted strong Q4 2024 results, with an upbeat 2025 outlook, including a 10% dividend increase.
- Over time, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index.
- I rate SF stock a Buy for long-term capital appreciation, driven by strong investment banking prospects and growth through acquisitions in wealth management.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
