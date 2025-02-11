BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Humphries - Vice President of Investor Relations

Owen Ryan - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Therese Tucker - Co-Chief Executive Officers

Patrick Villanova - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Schulz - Baird

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Steve Enders - Citi

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs

Patrick Walravens - Citizens

Jake Roberge - William Blair

Dominique Manansala - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BlackLine Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matthew Humphries. Please begin, sir.

Matthew Humphries

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call are Owen Ryan and Therese Tucker, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BlackLine; as well as Mark Partin, Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Villanova, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts including those regarding our future plans, objectives and expected performance, in particular, our guidance for Q1 and full year 2025 are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements represent our outlook-only as of the date of this call. While we believe any forward-looking statements made during the call are reasonable, actual results could differ materially as these statements are based on our current expectations as of today and are subject to risks