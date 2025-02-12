Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Bettisworth – Senior Director of Corporate Finance

Angela Aman – Chief Executive Officer

Eliott Trencher – Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer

Jeffrey Kuehling – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Rob Paratte – Executive Vice President, Chief Leasing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Upal Rana – KeyCorp

Steve Sakwa – Evercore ISI

Nick Yulico – Scotiabank

Jeffrey Spector – Bank of America

Jamie Feldman – Wells Fargo

Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan

Michael Griffin – Citigroup

Caitlin Burrows – Goldman Sachs

Michael Carroll – RBC

Dylan Burzinski – Green Street Advisors

Brendan Lynch – Barclays

John P. Kim – BMO

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Kilroy Realty Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Harry, and I will be your operator today. All lines are currently in listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for Q&A after management’s prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Doug Bettisworth, Senior Director of Corporate Finance. Thank you. You may proceed.

Doug Bettisworth

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. On the call with me today are Angela Aman, CEO; Jeffrey Kuehling, EVP, CFO and Treasurer; and Eliott Trencher, EVP, CIO. In addition, Justin Smart, President; and Rob Paratte, EVP, Chief Leasing Officer, will be available for Q&A.

Please note that some of the information we will be discussing during this call is forward-looking in nature. Please refer to our supplemental package for a statement regarding the forward-looking information on this call and in the supplemental. This call is being webcast live on our website and will be available for replay for the next eight days. Our earnings release and supplemental package have been