DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Wes Twigg - Investor Relations
Tony Xu - Co-Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Ravi Inukonda - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Ross Sandler - Barclays
Shweta Khajuria - Wolfe Research
Deepak Mathivanan - Cantor Fitzgerald
Michael Morton - Moffett Nathanson
Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company
Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer
Ken Gawrelski - Wells Fargo
Youssef Squali - Truist Securities
Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Christina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the DoorDash Q4 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
I'll now like to turn the call over to Wes Twigg. Wes, the floor is now yours.
Wes Twigg
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our Q4 2024 earnings call. I'm very pleased to be joined today by Co-Founder, Chair, and CEO, Tony Xu, and CFO, Ravi Inukonda.
We'll be making forward-looking statements during today's call, including, without limitation, our expectations for our business, financial position, operating performance, profitability, our guidance, strategies, capital allocation approach, and the broader economic environment.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Many of these uncertainties are described in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Qs. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or performance. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
