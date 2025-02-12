Energy Transfer LP Common Units (ET) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Energy Transfer LP Common Units (NYSE:ET) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Tom Long - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mackie McCrea - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Dylan Bramhall - Group Chief Financial Officer

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Manav Gupta - Credit Suisse

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Gabe Moreen - Mizuho

Jackie Koletas - Goldman Sachs

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon.

As a reminder, our earnings release contains a thorough MD&A that goes through the segments' results in detail, and we encourage everyone to take a look at the release as well as the slides posted to our website to gain a full understanding of the quarter and our growth opportunities.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon our beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more details in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we expect to file this Friday, February 14. I'll also refer to