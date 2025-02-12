Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 11, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karina Calzadilla - Head of IR & FP&A

Chad Robins - CEO and Co-Founder

Kyle Piskel - CFO

Susan Bobulsky - Chief Commercial Officer

Sharon Benzeno - Chief Commercial Officer of Immune Medicine

Harlan Robins - Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Adaptive Biotechnologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Karina Calzadilla, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. Please go ahead.

Karina Calzadilla

Thank you, Didi, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Adaptive Biotechnology's fourth quarter and full year ‘24 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release reporting Adaptive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The press release is available at www.adaptivebiotech.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call and will be referencing to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors section in our corporate website.

During the call, management will make projections and other forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. These statements reflect management's current perspective of the business as of today.

Actual results may differ materially from