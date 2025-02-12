CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 11, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Grant - Managing Director of Investor Relations

Damon Hininger - Chief Executive Officer and Director

David Garfinkle - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Swindle - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital Markets

Greg Gibas - Northland Securities

M. Marin - Zacks Investment Research, Inc.

Kirk Ludtke - Imperial Capital, LLC

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Ben Briggs - StoneX Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CoreCivic’s Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s program is being recorded. And now I would like to introduce your host for today’s program Michael Grant, Managing Director of Investor Relations.

Mike Grant

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CoreCivic's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. Participating on today's call are Damon Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Swindle, CoreCivic’s President and Chief Operating Officer and David Garfinkle, Our Chief Financial Officer. We are also joined here in the room by our Vice President of Finance, Brian Hammonds.

On this call, we will discuss financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 as well as financial guidance for the 2025 year. We'll also discuss developments with our government partners and provide you with other general business updates.

During today's call, our remarks, including our answers to your questions will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act. Our actual results or trends may differ materially as a result of a variety of factors, including those identified in our fourth quarter 2024 earnings release issued after market yesterday as well as in