Kering SA (PPRUF) 2024 Full Year Earnings Call Transcript

François-Henri Pinault

Good morning to all of you. I am pleased to welcome you Kering’s 2024 Full Year Result presentation. To say the least, 2024 came far from meeting our initial expectations. We knew, and I told you a year ago, that things would not be easy for Kering in 2024 as we were and still are, operating a transformation, and we are doing this against adverse market conditions. But as you’ve seen, throughout the year things have been even tougher than what we had foreseen.

I also told you last year that we would rebuild without taking any shortcuts. The long-term health of our brands is not compatible with short-term compromises or quick fixes. So we are staying the course. The strategy we are implementing consistently since we became Kering, a pure player in luxury, is unchanged. We have demonstrated in the past that we know how to grow brands, and we will do it again. Gucci will come back. I have absolutely no doubts about this.

We've built a portfolio of complimentary brands addressing the key segments of the luxury market, and each one of them enjoys strong positions. They are now complemented and reinforced by demonstrated leader and a promising contender in adjacent segments. And here, of course, I'm talking about Kering