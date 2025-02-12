Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Brown – Director, Investor Relations

Lance Rosenzweig – Chief Executive Officer

John Witek – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski – Sidoti

David Steinhardt – Contrarian Capital

Kartik Mehta – Northcoast Research

Justin Dopierala – DOMO Capital Management

Peter Sakon – CreditSights

Matthew Swope – Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Pitney Bowes Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Call. Your lines have been placed in listen-only mode during the conference call until the question-and-answer segment. Today's call is also being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect your lines at this time.

I would now like to introduce the participants on today's conference call. Mr. Lance Rosenzweig, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member; Mr. John Witek, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Alex Brown, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Brown will now begin the call with a Safe Harbor overview.

Alex Brown

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Included in today's presentation are forward-looking statements about our future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks along with uncertainties that can cause actual results to be materially different from our projections. More information about these items can be found in our earnings press release, our 2023 Form 10-K annual report and other reports filed with the SEC that are located on our website at www.pb.com, and by clicking on Investor Relations. Please keep in mind we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or developments.

Also included in today's presentation are non-GAAP measures. You can find reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures in the tables attached to our press release. We