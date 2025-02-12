IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eugene Fedotoff - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Mark Gitin - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Mammen - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Scott Graham - Seaport Research

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to IPG Photonics Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and webcast.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to your host, Eugene Fedotoff, IPG's Senior Director of Investor Relations for introductions. Please go ahead with your conference.

Eugene Fedotoff

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me today is IPG Photonics CEO, Dr. Mark Gitin; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Tim Mammen.

Let me remind you that statements made during the course of this call that discuss management over the company's intentions, expectations, or predictions are the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in IPG Photonics Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, and our reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting the Investors section of IPG's website or the SEC's website directly.

Any forward-looking statements made on this call are the company's expectations or predictions as of today, February 11, 2025 only and the company assumes no obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any such statements. For additional details on our reported results, please refer to the earnings press release, earnings call