Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Susan Hubbard - Executive Vice President, Public Affairs & Investor Relations
Mike Morrissey - President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Senner - Chief Financial Officer
PJ Haley - Executive Vice President, Commercial
Amy Peterson - Chief Medical Officer
Dana Aftab - Chief Scientific Officer
Conference Call Participants
Asthika Goonewardene - Truist
Sean Laaman - Morgan Stanley
David Lebowitz - Citi
Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets
Eva Fortea-Verdejo - Wells Fargo
Jason Gerberry - Bank of America Securities
Andy Hsieh - William Blair
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen
Peter Lawson - Barclays
Stephen Willey - Stifel
Ash Verma - UBS
Sudan Loganathan - Stephens
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Exelixis Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Sherry, and I'll be your operator for today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.
I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Ms. Susan Hubbard, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Investor Relations. Please proceed.
Susan Hubbard
Thank you, Sherry, and thank you all for joining us for the Exelixis fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call.
Joining me on today's call are Mike Morrissey, our President and CEO; and Chris Senner, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our progress for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended January 3, 2025. PJ Haley, our Executive Vice President of Commercial; Amy Peterson, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dana Aftab, our Chief Scientific Officer, are also on the call today and will participate in the Q&A portion of the call.
During the call today, we will refer to financial measures not calculated
- Read more current EXEL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts