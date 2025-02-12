Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Aurelien Nolf - VP, FP&A and IR
David Risher - CEO
Erin Brewer - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Bryan Smilek - JPMorgan
Michael McGovern - Bank of America
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Benjamin Black - Deutsche Bank
Shweta Khajuria - Wolfe Research
Stephen Ju - UBS
Michael Morton - MoffettNathanson
Rohit Kulkarni - ROTH Capital
Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Lyft Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Aurelien Nolf, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations. You may begin.
Aurelien Nolf
Thank you. Welcome to the Lyft Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024. On the call today, we have our CEO, David Risher, and our CFO, Erin Brewer.
We'll make forward-looking statements on today's call relating to our business strategy and performance, partnerships, future financial and operating results, trends in our marketplace, and guidance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call. These factors and risks are described in our earnings materials in our recent SEC filings. All of the forward-looking statements that we make on today's call are based on our beliefs as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Additionally, today we are going to discuss customers. For rideshare, there are two customers in every car. The driver is Lyft customer and the rider is
