Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Edward Bryce Morris - Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

George Colony - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Finn - Chief Financial Officer

Nate Swan - Chief Sales Officer

Carrie Johnson - Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair & Company

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Forrester’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to the Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Ed Bryce Morris. Please go ahead.

Edward Bryce Morris

Thank you, and hello, everyone. Thanks for joining today’s call. Earlier this afternoon, we issued our press release for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. If you need a copy, you can find one on our website in the Investors section. Here with us today to discuss our results are George Colony, Forrester’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Chris Finn, Chief Financial Officer. Carrie Johnson, our Chief Product Officer; and Nate Swan, Chief Sales Officer, are also with us for the Q&A section of the call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that this call will contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results of operations to be