Shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have been a moderate performer over the past year, up just 8%. For most of the past year, they have been essentially rangebound between $70 and $78. The stock does not appear set to break out of this
American International Group: Mixed Underwriting, Likely Caps Upside Despite Buybacks
Summary
- American International Group shares have been range-bound, up 8% in the past year, with limited upside due to valuation constraints and modest earnings growth, excluding the impact of buybacks.
- AIG's transformational period included divestitures, significant share buybacks, and improved balance sheet health, but core underwriting improvements appear to have peaked.
- The company's capital allocation is strong, with continued buybacks expected, but catastrophe losses and modest investment income gains limit EPS growth potential.
- At 12x core earnings and with its CRBG stake, shares are worth at most $76, leaving shares just a hold.
