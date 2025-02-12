JQUA: A High-Quality ETF Poised For Long-Term Outperformance

Summary

  • JQUA's portfolio of nearly 300 U.S. quality stocks from the Russell 1000 index has a low expense ratio of 0.12%, making it cost-effective.
  • The fund's methodology focuses on profitability, earnings quality, and financial risk, leading to strong quality characteristics and lower concentration risk.
  • JQUA has outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 indices since its inception, partly due to its higher exposure to the technology sector.
  • JQUA offers better downside protection in market turmoil, making it a strong candidate for long-term capital returns and reduced risk.

Digital check mark icon hologram on future tech background. Productivity and rating evolution. Futuristic checkmark icon in world of technological progress and innovation. CGI 3D render

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

ETF Overview

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) owns a portfolio of nearly 300 U.S. quality stocks from the Russell 1000 index. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.12%. This is slightly lower than other factor

I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

