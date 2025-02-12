What To Expect From SFL Corporation's Q4 Numbers, And Beyond

Feb. 12, 2025 12:09 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Stock
Tudor Invest Holdings
3.08K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Concerns about SFL Corporation's future debt gearing and potential share dilution lead us to maintain a Hold stance, despite their fleet renewal efforts.
  • The container-ship segment faces challenges with a large order book and potential lower rates, impacting SFL's conventional fuel vessels.
  • Offshore drilling assets, particularly the "Hercules" rig, significantly contribute to revenue but face employment uncertainties, affecting Q4 income projections.
  • SFL's Q4 net income is estimated to drop to $12.98 million, with EPS at $0.10, and a dividend cut is possible.
Aerial view of cargo ship in transit.

bfk92

Investment thesis

After a streak of eleven consecutive Buy calls on SFL Corporation (NYSE:SFL), we decided to downgrade it to a Hold in August of last year.

Their fleet renewal is mainly in the liner sector, such as container vessels and

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings
3.08K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SFL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SFL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News