In the aftermarket session following Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) Q4 Conference Call, units were down 3% on the day despite the company hitting the upper end of the FY24 15.3–$15.5B EBITDA guide. If the questions on the conference call were any
Energy Transfer CapEx Deja Vu? It May Be Different This Time
Summary
- Energy Transfer's units are down 3% despite strong FY24 performance, mainly due to concerns over a $5 billion growth CapEx guide.
- The company's recent M&A, while strategically sound, was a mixed bag as it was primarily funded through issuing new ET units, which, I felt, were undervalued themselves.
- The FY25 EBITDA guidance increase of $600 million-$1 billion is very strong, as most of the increase is organic and shows ET's strategy is working.
- The $5 billion CapEx budget is less concerning because much of it focuses on optimizing existing assets, and because it is mostly covered by cashflow instead of new debt.
- If Energy Transfer sells off post-earnings, it presents a buying opportunity given the solid FY25 guidance and overall strong performance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
