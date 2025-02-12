Newell: Scale And Efficiency Benefits Expected, And Very Undervalued

Feb. 12, 2025 12:35 AM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock
Kingfisher Research
183 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Newell Brands' recent debt refinancing was six times oversubscribed, indicating strong investor confidence in the company's new corporate strategy and reorganization efforts.
  • Significant reduction in restructuring expenses and gross margin expansion in 2024 suggest potential free cash flow growth and operational efficiency improvements by 2025.
  • Despite a projected revenue decline in 2025, the market's reaction appears overblown. The stock trades at an attractive valuation relative to its future earnings potential.
  • Risks include tariffs, regulatory changes, and high net debt, but NWL's strategic realignment and financial outlook make it a compelling buy opportunity.

Full length of woman jumping with orange trail

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) recently delivered new information about potential operational scale and efficiency benefits that may show up in 2025. I also identified a decrease in the total amount of restructuring expenses, which could bring

This article was written by

Kingfisher Research
183 Followers
Like the common kingfisher or Alcedo Atthis searches for small fish, I research small, and medium cap companies in Europe, the United States, and South America. You can find a common kingfisher in my profile.With close to 14 years in the financial industry, I worked for an equity research firm in NY, one investment fund in Mexico, and one investment bank in Ireland. Right now, I am a private investor. I usually cover mature industries such as mining, oil and gas, real estate, and others. I do not invest in business models that I do not understand. I appreciate M&A deals, deep value investments, and dividend investing. My investments usually target an internal rate of return of close to 5%-7%. My purpose for writing on Seeking Alpha is simple. Readers can provide fantastic feedback about stocks I own. Note that I do not provide financial advice. Everything I write is my opinion. My articles could include small mistakes about the future. Like other analysts, I offer my expectations about the future EPS, net revenue, FCF, and other financial figures. They could be wrong. If you want me to revise some of my financial figures, please send me a message. The investments that I offer may not be suitable for all SA readers. If you have any doubts, in my view, you should seek advice from another financial advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NWL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NWL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News