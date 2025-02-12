We are back to comment on UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCRY) following the Q4 printout and the latest news on the potential BAMI merger and the recent equity stake acquisition of Assicurazioni Generali. In a nutshell, we
UniCredit: Solid Results, But We Prefer To Wait For Its M&A Campaign
Summary
- UniCredit's Q4 earnings exceeded expectations, driven by strong Net Interest Income and increased fees, despite higher operating costs and integration expenses.
- The bank's strategic investments include a 4.1% stake in Generali and potential acquisitions of BAMI and Commerzbank, aiming for a significant market presence in Italy and Germany.
- Fiscal Year 2025 guidance shows resilient Net Interest Income and a low cost of risk, with a target price of €46.4 per share.
- We are currently more prudent due to the UniCredit complex M&A campaign. We prefer to remain on the sidelines.
