Despite trade war fears and an uncertain macroeconomic picture, growth stocks have continued to surge in early 2025, but the trade-off is that investors have expected top-notch performance this earnings season. Mere earnings beats aren’t enough to keep a rally going; investors seem to
Shopify: Raising My Price Target On Accelerating Growth
Summary
- Shopify's 2025 rally took a breather after the company reported Q4 results, despite a strong beat versus expectations.
- The company achieved 31% y/y revenue growth (accelerating 5 points sequentially) and 26% y/y GMV growth (accelerating 2 points sequentially).
- Shopify Pay adoption and fierce international growth continue to be major growth levers for Shopify.
- I'm reiterating my buy rating with a raised $138 price target for Shopify.
