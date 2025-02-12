Uncovering and allocating capital to high-quality dividend growers is a core part of my life's work. That's because I truly believe that being financially well-off is important to my overall
WEC Energy: Buy Now After The Latest Dividend Hike
Summary
- WEC Energy Group just raised its quarterly dividend per share for the 22nd consecutive year.
- The electric and gas utility should be able to deliver on its 6.5% to 7% annual adjusted diluted EPS growth forecast.
- WEC Energy's financial health can support its five-year $28 billion capital spending plan.
- Shares of the electric and gas utility could be priced at a 9% discount to fair value.
- WEC stock appears to be set up for 11% annual total returns over the next few years.
