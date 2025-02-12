Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 6:30 PM ET

Melanie Kirk

Hello and welcome to the results briefing for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for the Half Year ended 31 December 2024. I am Melanie Kirk, and I am Head of Investor Relations.

Thank you for joining us. For this briefing, we will have presentations from our CEO Matt Comyn, with a business update and an overview of the financial results; our CFO Alan Docherty will provide details of the financial results; and then Matt will provide an outlook and summary. The presentations will be followed by the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions.

I will now hand over to Matt. Thank you, Matt.

Matt Comyn

Well, thanks very much, Mel, and good morning to everyone. It is great to be with you today to present the Bank’s half year results.

During the half, we continued to focus on supporting our customers, investing to protect the community, and providing strength and stability for the broader economy. Every day we lend to more than 200 businesses, help almost 400 households buy a home, process more than 20 million payments, and send customers 18,000 alerts about suspicious account activity.

We know that many Australians are continuing to deal with cost of living pressures. This half we maintained our focus on supporting our customers with