Dollar General: Buy The Real Estate, The Business, Or Both

Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Dollar General's expansion is slowing, but the company remains a strong investment due to its rural focus and counter-cyclical resilience.
  • Despite a significant earnings decline, Dollar General's strategic remodels and new product offerings position it for future growth.
  • With a P/E multiple of 12.9x and a 3.2% dividend yield, DG shares offer potential for over 25% annual returns.
  • Investing in REITs like Realty Income and Agree Realty provides diversified exposure to Dollar General real estate with less risk.
  • I do much more than just articles at iREIT®+HOYA Capital: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a small box discount retailer.

jetcityimage

As I explained in a recent article, I was a real estate developer during the 1990s where I leased stores to a variety of start-up companies like Advance Auto (AAP), Blockbuster Video, and PetSmart.

I became an expert in developing

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119.08K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DG, O, ADC, LADR, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News