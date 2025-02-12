Apple: Slow Growth, High Valuation
Summary
- Apple exceeded Q4'24 earnings expectations, driven by strong Services revenue despite sluggish iPhone sales growth.
- Apple’s Services segment achieved a record $26.3B in revenue in Q1'25, offsetting weak iPhone sales and contributing to strong free cash flow.
- Free cash flow strength and consistent stock buybacks are two factors that speak in favor of Apple. Moderating top line growth and a high valuation speak against Apple.
- Apple has the lowest expected EPS growth in the big tech industry group, but the second-highest valuation based off of P/E.
- I see an overall unattractive risk profile and value proposition and believe that companies like Google and Meta Platforms are better picks for investors.
