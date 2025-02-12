Munger Says Invest With A Long-Term Perspective, 2 Dividends To Buy And Hold Forever

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Charlie Munger's investment philosophy emphasizes focusing on long-term investments and ignoring short-term market fluctuations or even elevated prices.
  • Given that the equity markets are aggressively valued almost across the board, a legitimate thought would be to assume a wait-and-see mode.
  • Yet, the trick is to find good businesses that enjoy secular tailwinds and are supported by robust financials.
  • In such a case, valuations become less relevant, especially if there is a long enough investment horizon.
  • In this article, I elaborate on two good and high yielding businesses that, in my opinion, can be bought even at relatively high valuations.

Charlie Munger is one of my favorite investment thought-leaders, who has inspired me and whose investment advice gems have helped shape the way how I approach investing.

In the current market environment, there are two specific quotes that, in my view, are

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

