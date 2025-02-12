Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) squeezed out a small profit beat for the fourth quarter, though it missed on sales earlier this week. With that said, Google is doing quite well in all of its segments: search, YouTube and cloud all profited from double-digit growth in sales, which
Alphabet: Thank You For The Drop
Summary
- Google’s 4Q24 earnings showed robust growth in search, YouTube, and cloud, with the latter achieving 30% YoY sales growth, highlighting its multi-line AI powerhouse status.
- Despite a modest profit beat, Google’s low valuation multiple compared to peers presents a compelling investment opportunity, especially given its strong operating profit up-scaling.
- Google’s strategic investments in AI and cloud are expected to drive significant profit growth, with a forecasted operating profit run rate of $140-150 billion in 2025.
- The recent 7% stock price correction post-earnings opens a buying window for investors seeking a solidly growing tech platform with multiple revenue streams.
