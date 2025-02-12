TSS: Burgeoning With Promise, But Better Off On The Watchlist For Now
Summary
- TSS, which got uplisted to the Nasdaq only 3 months back, is up by 32% since then and has outperformed other small caps and AI-based stocks quite handsomely.
- TSSI is growing its topline and EBITDA at an incredible triple-digit pace, and this is supported by good financial health.
- The Company's overdependence on Dell's data center business makes it a rather tricky bet, but its desire to develop expertise in AI-enabled custom rack integration positions it well.
- On an EV/sales basis, TSS's valuations are priced at a discount to its peer set, while it offers infinitely higher sales growth potential.
- We appreciate TSS's rather strong fundamental position, but we feel investors would be better served by waiting for a pullback as the price action is looking stretched.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.