Brushing Off The Dust From Skyworks Solutions' Disastrous Financial Report
Summary
- Skyworks Solutions reported strong December results and guided slightly above analysts' estimates for March.
- The company disclosed losing half of a major Apple socket to a competitor, likely Broadcom or Qorvo, but not Qualcomm.
- This loss overshadowed the quarterly results, making it the most critical news for investors.
- Due to the significance of this development, detailed analysis of the quarterly results was omitted.
