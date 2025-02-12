REV Group: Growing Margins And Profits

Feb. 12, 2025 6:12 AM ETREV Group, Inc. (REVG) Stock
Mountain Valley Value Investments
487 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • REV Group's Specialty Vehicle segment shows strong growth in revenues, margins, and EBITDA, driven by high backlogs and industry consolidation, offsetting weakness in the RV segment.
  • The company reported a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA margins, from 6.4% to 8.3%, excluding the Collins Bus division, highlighting operational efficiency.
  • With a robust balance sheet, a $250 million share buyback, and a 20% dividend increase, REVG is positioned for strong shareholder returns.
  • Despite challenges in the RV segment, the Specialty Vehicle segment's consistent demand and pricing power support a 'Buy' rating, with a projected 51.3% total return by the end of 2026.

Ambulance pulling away from hospital (blurred motion)

PNC/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) has been a company I've monitored for some time. As the leading manufacturer of RVs and specialty vehicles, its products play a key role in emergency response, transportation, and recreation affecting millions of people every

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments
487 Followers
Mountain Valley Value Investments specializes in identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential across various sectors. Focused on long-term value and buying at the right price, we leverage deep industry insights and rigorous analysis to uncover opportunities with the potential to deliver strong returns. Our investment philosophy is rooted in disciplined research and a commitment to highlighting risks that may impact the thesis. We aim to provide our readers with actionable investment ideas that stand the test of time. Follow us for in-depth analysis and thoughtful perspectives on high-potential stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About REVG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REVG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REVG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News