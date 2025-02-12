Archer Aviation Stock Drops On Dilution, But It's Bullish News

Feb. 12, 2025 6:16 AM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Archer Aviation's recent $300 million equity raise supports its commercialization path, indicating strong progress and better capitalizing on higher stock prices.
  • Despite a 9% stock dip, the cash position per share is expected to improve, enhancing shareholder value.
  • Pro forma cash position is projected at $739.9 million, with a potential stock price target of $10.43, offering 5.5% to 12.5% upside.
  • Maintaining a buy rating on ACHR stock, the capital raise is seen as a positive step in Archer Aviation's commercialization journey.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

eVTOL Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing Aircraft Flying Through Beautiful Landscape At Dawn

peepo

In December, I covered Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and reiterated my buy rating and since publication of that report, we saw the stock price climb 20% on a nearly flat market, showing that the buy rating has performed very well. Compared to

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.67K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News