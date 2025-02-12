EDEN: Denmark ETF Makes Sense Now (New Buy)

Feb. 12, 2025 6:26 AM ETiShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN)NVO
Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Investing in the iShares MSCI Denmark ETF offers exposure to undervalued international equities, focusing on healthcare, industrials, and financials sectors, which I find attractive.
  • EDEN's concentrated portfolio, with the top 5 holdings making up 42% of the fund, allows for easier tracking and potential for strong returns.
  • The ETF's valuation metrics—16x trailing earnings, under 2x sales, and a 4.65% yield—are compelling compared to the US market.
  • My strategy includes small initial positions in contrarian ETFs like EDEN, aiming for long-term gains in a historically risky market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden YARP Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Nyhavn, Copenhagen, Denmark at Sunrise: A Tranquil Morning Scene with Historic Colorful Buildings Reflecting in the Calm Waters of the Canal

mammuth/E+ via Getty Images

Denmark? I'm investing in Denmark? Well, technically an ETF that owns an indexed basket of stocks based in Denmark. I recently did what I do frequently: poured through charts of stocks and ETFs, looking for 2 things: the "story" the markets are telling me, which is

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
6.76K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EDEN ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EDEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EDEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News