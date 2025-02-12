Alphabet Is Closing The Gap With Google Cloud
Summary
- Alphabet's Google Cloud grew 30% YoY in Q4'24, with operating margins rising to 17.51%, driven by strong AI and developer adoption.
- Management plans to deploy $75B in eFY25 to boost compute capacity, supporting further growth in Google Cloud and AI initiatives.
- Despite capacity constraints, Alphabet's AI tools like Gemini 2.0 and Vertex AI are seeing significant adoption, enhancing internal efficiencies with AI agents automating processes.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.