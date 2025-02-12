Powell Leaves Fed's Rate Options Open

Some relief

"With our policy stance now significantly less restrictive than it had been and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Monday during his semiannual monetary policy testimony on Capitol Hill. He's back for Round 2 today, so make sure to check the latest headlines on Seeking Alpha.



Quote: "If the economy remains strong and inflation does not continue to move sustainably toward 2%, we can maintain policy restraint for longer," Powell told the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. "If the labor market were to weaken unexpectedly or inflation were to fall more quickly than anticipated, we can ease policy accordingly. We are attentive to the risks to both sides of our dual mandate, and policy is well positioned to deal with the risks and uncertainties that we face."



It all means that the central bank is in wait-and-see mode, and policy will be quickly dictated by the upcoming data. On that note, the Consumer Price Index for January will be released at 8:30 AM ET - and will be more notable than usual as it will be the reference point for costs going into 2025. Similarly, any inflation prints from here will be linked to the performance of the Trump administration, which has vowed to "bring down the U.S. cost of living" and "end the devastating inflation crisis." See a CPI preview



What to watch: Pressure had already been alleviated on Powell after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) would be the focus in bringing down borrowing costs instead of Trump's prior "demand that interest rates drop immediately." In the past, Powell has also been targeted for falling behind the curve on inflation (remember transitory?), but it seems that majority lawmakers are now willing to move on and even lent him support during yesterday's grilling. "It seems to me that you and some of your colleagues deserve some credit," Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) declared. "I'm not saying things are perfect, but I never imagined that our landing could be this soft."