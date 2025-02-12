One of the most impressive applications of Generative AI (GenAI) is the ability to create videos from nothing more than a simple text description. Simply type a few words into one of the many different video generation tools now available - including Adobe’s (
Adobe Reimagines Generative Video With Latest Firefly
Summary
- Adobe recognized the issues around content ownership and copyright early on and made copyright protection a core part of their initial Firefly AI-powered image generation tools.
- As the company makes its latest Firefly Video model available publicly (though still in beta), it’s following the same commercially safe principles and offering the same guarantees.
- In addition, as it does with still images, Adobe is integrating support for Content Credentials with its AI-generated video, which means people can reliably verify that it was created with AI - an increasingly critical capability in a world seemingly overrun with deep fakes.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
