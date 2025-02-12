Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) solid wrap of the 2024 fiscal year surprised us with strength in both paid and ad-supported subscriber growth that drove solid FX-neutral revenue growth. The strength in operating metrics indicates that NFLX continues to command a
Netflix: We Were Wrong--Here's Why It Still Has 26% Upside (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Upgraded Netflix to bullish with a $1,279/share valuation, implying a 26% upside due to strong subscriber growth and pricing power.
- NFLX benefits from the shift to DTC media, sports pivot, and content rationalization, driving revenue and free cash growth.
- Record subscriber additions and ad-supported tier momentum indicate underestimated growth potential, supporting management's ad revenue doubling guidance.
- NFLX's global scale and content pipeline enhance its competitive edge, ensuring sustained subscriber growth and long-term pricing power.
