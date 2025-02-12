Gold: Macro Painting A Bullish Picture For Metal And Miners

Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
104 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Economic growth deceleration and easing monetary policies are expected to boost gold prices and expand profit margins for gold miners in 2025.
  • Central banks and investors are on a gold-buying spree, driven by economic uncertainty and potential tariffs, pushing gold demand and prices higher.
  • Gold miners benefit from higher gold prices and lower energy costs, significantly improving their All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) margins and cash flow per share.
  • Technical analysis and valuation metrics suggest gold is undervalued, with the potential to outperform the S&P 500 as it breaks out from long-term trendlines.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

Overview

Gold has a long-standing reputation as a hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty and volatility in the financial markets. The precious metal is up about 40% in the last twelve months and nearly 10% YTD. During the same timeframes, mining stocks (

This article was written by

Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
104 Followers
I am Shubhm Thakkar, an MBA student at the Indian Institute of Management—Indore. I cleared the CFA Level 1 examination that was held in May 2023 and the CFA Level 2 conducted in November 2024. IIM Indore consistently ranks in the Financial Times Top 100 Schools for MBA/ MiM.I have experience publishing on Seeking Alpha as part of my internship at Que Capital, which was a subsidiary of AlmaStreet Capital LLC—an entity that previously published on this platform. At AlmaStreet, I followed a GARP Approach - Growth At a Reasonable Price. I intend to use the GARP approach and a Value Investing approach to write my reports on Stocks and ETFs, varying depending on the industry that the stock is a part of and the stage of the business cycle.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDXJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
PHYS
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
PHYS:CA
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News