As it stands, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is sitting at the top-end of all-time highs, enjoying a lofty 6,070.81 points at the time of writing (and climbing), merely 17 points below an all-time high of 6,128.18.
Research Shows Warning Signs For Apple
Summary
- The S&P500's P/E ratio is above its 10-year average, suggesting a potential market downturn, with Apple Inc. exposed to a sharp selloff.
- Our research shows firms with high debt and low asset efficiency underperform during post P/E peak related downturns, and AAPL's debt level is large.
- Apple's high margins and solid earnings are positives but are outweighed by its debt, leading to a predicted -6.5% performance in a downturn.
- Rating: Sell — Apple's financial profile indicates vulnerability in a high P/E environment, with investors likely favoring firms with safer balance sheets.
