The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript (Pre-Recorded)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call (Pre-Recorded) February 12, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anne-Marie Megela - Global Head, Investor Relations

Carlos Abrams-Rivera - Chief Executive Officer

Andre Maciel - Executive Vice President & Global Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anne-Marie Megela

Hello. This is Anne-Marie Megela, Head of Global Investor Relations at The Kraft Heinz Company. I'd like to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2024 business update.

During the following remarks, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for the future, including related to our business plans and expectations, strategy, efforts and investments, and related timing and expected impacts. These statements are based on how we see things today, and actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

Please see the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in today's earnings release, which accompanies these remarks, as well as our most recent 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filings for more information regarding these risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain items from our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to today's earnings release and the non-GAAP information that accompany these remarks, which are available on our website at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com, under News & Events, for a discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Today, our Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Abrams-Rivera, will provide an update on our overall business performance. And Andre Maciel, our Global Chief Financial Officer, will provide a financial review of the fourth quarter, and will discuss our 2025 outlook.

We have also scheduled a separate, live question-and-answer session with analysts. You can access our question-and-answer session at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will also be available following the event through the same website.