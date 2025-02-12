This might be the Year of the Snake, but the exhausting influx of market news makes me feel like I’m aging in dog years. Last week was no exception as markets absorbed tariff announcements, earnings reports from tech companies, news from the
Tariffs, Tech Earnings, And Inflation Concerns Test Markets
Summary
- US tariffs against Canadian and Mexican goods were postponed for a month, but new US tariffs against Chinese goods went into effect last week.
- Tech companies were punished for minor infractions such as not beating earnings expectations by a wide enough margin.
- The new jobs report and consumer inflation expectations raised the specter of a resurgence in inflation in the US.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.