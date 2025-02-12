Navigating The (New) Conundrum

Jeffrey Rosenberg
411 Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Stronger-than-expected inflation and labor market data into the end of 2024 led to the US Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rate cuts. Easier financial conditions, along with positive real wage growth, have bolstered wealth and consumer spending.
  • These dynamics have reduced the impact of higher interest rates on the real economy relative to historical cycles, so far, requiring less normalization than policymakers previously expected.
  • Fears of a recession induced by tight monetary policy have continued to fade with signs of persistent economic strength. Market focus has shifted to governmental policy uncertainty as investors weigh possible changes to be implemented by the new administration, with the biggest areas of focus being potential negative surprises from trade and immigration policies and potential positive surprises related to taxes and deregulation.
  • Our prediction for a “new conundrum” played out in 2024 as long-end yields moved higher despite the start of interest rate cuts - going against the “bonds are back” consensus narrative. For 2025, the potential for further steepening reinforces the importance of where you hold your duration, with the short-end and belly of the curve appearing most attractive.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

The Fed pause that gives pause

Stubborn inflation and strong labor market indicators raise concerns that policy could be less restrictive than the Fed previously thought.

The Fed’s assessment of restrictiveness relies mainly on two observations: reference to

This article was written by

Jeffrey Rosenberg
411 Followers
Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Fixed Income Strategist and a member of the BlackRock Investment Institute. His responsibilities include working closely with the Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income and the global fixed income portfolio teams to develop BlackRock's strategic and tactical views on sector allocation within fixed income, currencies and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg is also the portfolio manager for the fixed income tactical allocation managed model portfolio, an actively managed portfolio of exchange traded funds. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg spent nearly 10 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the Chief Credit Strategist. His most recent role included coordination of strategy across all fixed income, securitized assets, credit, FX and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg brought innovation to his credit strategy work producing the first commercialized quantitative corporate credit portfolio risk analytics system from a dealer firm. At BAML, Mr. Rosenberg and his team were consistently top ranked by Institutional Investor for high grade, high yield, and general fixed income strategy. At BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg publishes his monthly "Fixed Income Strategy" along with regular posts to the BlackRock Blog, contributions to BlackRock Investment Institute publications and numerous media appearances. Mr. Rosenberg earned a Masters in Science degree in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon, a BA degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota, and a BA degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News