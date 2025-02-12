Global Equity Team Outlook 2025: Has U.S. Exceptionalism Peaked?

William Blair
Summary

  • As we move into 2025, our global equity team believes risks related to tariffs and policy changes have introduced more examination of the state of U.S. exceptionalism and more uncertainty regarding the global investment landscape.
  • Given that the current U.S. administration purports to abhor trade deficits, European exporters are firmly in the line of fire for tariff increases, likely to have a chilling effect on demand for their products.
  • Japan continues to move its corporate governance reforms forward, with the recent report of a potential Honda/Nissan tie-up as further evidence that the quiet shake-up within Japan Inc. is underway.
  • India has one of the best economic backdrops of the major markets, with plenty of economic drivers as well as stock market support.

Global equities ended 2024 on a strong note, driven by the continued dominance of U.S. equities, which were propelled even higher by the reelection of President Donald Trump.

However, the year was marked by significant market volatility, sparked by numerous

