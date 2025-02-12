PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Brian Ritchie - Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors

Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad - Chief Executive Officer

Jonny Missulawin - Chief Financial Officer

Ori Warshavsky - Chief Operating Officer, U.S.

Roy Buchanan - JMP

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum

Ram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Brandon Folkes - Rodman & Renshaw

And I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Brian Ritchie from LifeSci Advisors.

Brian Ritchie

Thank you all for participating in PolyPid's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today will be Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid; Jonny Missulawin, PolyPid's Chief Financial Officer; and Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer U.S. of PolyPid.

Earlier today, PolyPid released its financial results for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investors section on the company's website, www.polypid.com.

I'd like to remind you that on this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For example, management is making forward-looking statements, when it discusses the potential efficiency of D-PLEX100 and the probability of success of the trial that the gross proceeds from the company's recent financing extend the company's cash runway into the third quarter of 2025 beyond the expected top-line results from SHIELD II.

The expected timing for completion of enrollment of the SHIELD II trial, the expected timing for top-line results from the SHIELD II trial, potential NDA submission, accelerating preparations for regulatory submissions and pre-launch activities potential, clinical benefits of D-PLEX100, potential