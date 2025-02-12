Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) had its moment of truth recently when the chip company and global foundry made its earnings presentation for the fourth quarter. Intel suffered another sales drop YoY, this time 7%, on weakness in all
Intel: Poised To Rise From The Ashes
Summary
- Intel's 4Q24 earnings showed a 7% YoY sales drop, but Network and Edge grew 10% YoY, indicating potential for future growth.
- Despite a small profit beat, Intel faces challenges in 2025 unless it makes strategic business decisions, possibly divesting parts of its portfolio.
- New high-performance CPUs and AI microchips could drive Intel's growth in 2025, with Panther Lake launches potentially boosting sales.
- Intel's valuation is attractive with a low profit multiple and significant re-rating potential, making it an interesting investment despite current challenges.
