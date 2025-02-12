SPYD: Somewhat Complementary To SCHD, But I Would Rather Buy REITs
Summary
- SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500® High Dividend ETF has outperformed the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ over the past year with a higher yield of over 4%. However, over longer periods, the latter has consistently shown better performance.
- While SPYD complements SCHD by offering exposure to sectors like Real Estate and Utilities, I still prefer SCHD for its broader sector diversification and no exposure to REITS.
- I advise against relying solely on SPYD for dividend investing. Instead, I suggest buying individual REITs or other sector-specific funds to complement dividend ETFs.
- My Hold rating for SPYD reflects its efficiency, but highlights the need for investors to consider their portfolio complexity and sector preferences.
