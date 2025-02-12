Cannabis REITs: Less Risky Choices In A Risky Sector

panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Julian Lin updates his views on cannabis REITs NYSE:IIPR and NewLake Capital (1:15). RIP Cannabis Growth Investor - changed thesis on cannabis MSOs (6:45). Why Green Thumb has done well relative to the sector (13:35).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Julian Lin, always great to have you on Seeking Alpha. You run the Investing Group called Best Of Breed Growth Stocks.

Can I ask you about NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP)? Steven Cress was touting it as one of his top dividend picks for the year. And I know it was a high conviction pick of yours in the past. Anything to say on NewLake Capital?

Julian Lin: Yeah, I think it could be good to talk about cannabis stocks, especially given that cannabis stocks have performed very poorly after the election. I think a lot of investors were hoping for a couple of things to happen in November of last year.

Just given that some investors might have been of the view that a Democratic presidency might be more supportive of the previous rescheduling process, which would remove cannabis from the same classification of stuff like heroin, but more importantly for the cannabis stocks, it would mean that a lot of these operators will no longer have to pay what is called 280E taxes, or just in plain English, it just means a lot of these operators will see their free cash flows increase substantially.

A lot of these operators, they would have seen their cash flows go from negative to positive. I'm talking about GAAP free cash flow.

And while it's not confirmed that the rescheduling process is derailed, I think a lot of investors are now worried that under this new administration, that whole process, anything done in the Biden administration that was still in limbo is kind of, we don't have so much confidence anymore.

But besides that, a lot of investors might have been hoping for Florida to legalize adult use cannabis in the state. And a lot of investors thought this was a slam dunk. And unfortunately, they were not able, even though they did get over 50%, they did not reach, I believe, the 60% threshold they needed to pass it in the state. So, a lot of these names that had traded up heading into the election, they have since traded down sharply lower.

And I think a lot of the issues facing these cannabis operators, as I mentioned in the past, has been debt. And for whatever reason, basically none of these operators have worked towards reducing debt over the last couple of years. So, now that we're out of these regulatory catalysts, they're left with these highly leveraged balance sheets. And so investors, they don't know what to make of them.

So coming back to the question about NewLake Capital, I suppose the reason why this is an interesting idea is because just a couple of weeks ago, it was Innovative Industrial Properties, that's (IIPR), that's the bigger landlord. They had announced, a couple of weeks ago, they announced that their largest tenant, PharmaCann, had defaulted on their leases. And then their stock, IIPR's stock had fallen quite a bit and was yielding double digits.

And then it was maybe just a couple of weeks ago that IIPR announced that they had reached an agreement with PharmaCann where basically they are going to reduce the amount of rent to PharmaCann, but with some good concessions. And I think this news is very bullish, especially for names like NewLake Capital and IIPR.

Of course, as a landlord, its best-case scenario is to just collect the rents and never do anything to modify the contract, but when the stocks are trading this low, and I note that these things, they don't have a whole lot of debt. And in the case of NewLake Capital, they just don't have any leverage.

Whereas normally, these net lease REITs tend to have substantial leverage. So, they're very under leveraged, but they're trading at these single digit multiples of cashflow and these are GAAP cashflow. They don't have to pay the 280E taxes. So, valuations are very low.

So, when you get this kind of news where even if they have to lower rents, but some of the concessions they got, this is IIPR, there's various concessions, but at least one of them was saying that PharmaCann would have to get approval from IIPR before issuing any new debt.

And something like that is actually very, very bullish because again, as I mentioned earlier, one of the problems with these operators has been just some of their cavalier attitude towards their balance sheets. And so here we're saying that IIPR, their tenant could potentially be just of a higher credit moving forward just because they're going to have a better, more responsible attitude toward debt management.

And so, with regards to NewLake Capital, their stock also had went down in tandem with IIPR as expected. But they are also facing some issues with Revolutionary Clinics. There might be some other ones, but I know Revolutionary Clinics is a big tenant of theirs.

And it was last year or several quarters ago where they were also facing similar issues with Revolutionary Clinics and they had announced some kind of agreement where there were lower rents and they will get equity or rather some kind of like warrants in the business of Revolutionary Clinics. And supposedly, these issues are all behind them. And now it looks like Revolutionary Clinics is not paying rent anymore. So, the issues are coming up again.

Again, IIPR had shown previously that they were able to work through a lot of these tenant difficulties, but we're seeing another example of that. The leverage is still with the landlord, of course, especially with these operators. So, leverage, it's not like they could just close up shop and try to invest in another property.

So, sure, I think NewLake Capital, there is an overhang until they can resolve their issues with Revolutionary Clinics, but my guess is that any resolution there is probably going to be pretty mild and very favorable to the landlord, similar to what we saw with IIPR.

And I don't have a big position in the name now, just given my risk averse attitude in the current market, but I mean, the stock still, it's looking quite very, very reasonably valued here. It's still yielding, I think at this point, yielding just over a double-digit yield.

Again, this name has no debt in a sector that typically has plenty of leverage. So, it's a very curious example of a name that is less risky, but operating in a very risky cannabis sector.

RS: Are you still running your Investing Group, Cannabis Growth Investor?

JL: I unfortunately had to close that one, I think, with cannabis stocks plunging and not doing well it did not make sense to continue running that. Especially also, I also had a different view. I had a changed view on the cannabis operators in terms of their investment profiles. And yeah, I closed that last year.

RS: So you're negative on all MSOs?

JL: I would say, I definitely don't have conviction to buy. I think that a lot of the names after their plunge, they're cheap, but there's some differences here with non-cannabis stocks.

Typically when a stock is cheap, you could tolerate a lot, but the problem here in cannabis land is that, again, they're paying these 280E taxes, which means that even if they lose money, they're paying taxes, or even if they're just making like $30 million of operating income, they might pay like $100 million in taxes.

So, they end up actually losing money even though they're operating profitably. So, the problem here is these stocks, they look cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis, but they're burning cash.

And then there isn't a clear catalyst at this point, how they could make it so they don't burn cash. I mean, of course they could always try to eliminate their debt, maybe by issuing a lot of stock, something I've been saying a long time, but they weren't willing to do this a 100% higher. They're probably not going to be willing to do it now.

So, there isn't any clear catalysts to turn their cashflow position around. So, we're basically looking at these things. They look very cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis, but they're burning cash. So, the longer, as time goes by, their balance sheets get worse, and the value proposition just keeps getting worse and worse. So, for a lot of these names, the only reason to buy them might be if you think someone's going to come around and acquire the whole company in full.

Maybe someone thinks that a name like Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) or Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), they shouldn't be trading at 4x EBITDA, they want to buy it at 5x EBITDA. In which case, ironically, just due to the high leverage, the stock price might do very well in that case.

But just from my personal investment style, I tend to focus on businesses that I'm willing to hold long-term and just businesses that will compound earnings and just continue growing. And they have strong balance sheets.

In the case of MSOs, I mean, you can make the case some are very, very cheap, but the problem is, if we're being truthful, just the main investment thesis at this point tends to just be M&A. And that's not the most attractive thesis, even in cannabis.

RS: Yeah. It's definitely some dispiriting times over there. On a scale of 1 to 10, how disappointed are you in the trajectory of what happened in the cannabis industry or what's happening in the cannabis industry?

JL: Oh, I mean, if 10 is the most disappointed, probably 10, especially given how much money I lost in the sector.

When I opened the service, I believe it was in 2021 or 2022, I like many other investors, I had thought, and this was also based on my personal positive experiences with the plant itself I had thought that cannabis would be this huge long-term opportunity.

These companies were growing at a triple digit rate during the pandemic. I thought, okay, I mean it feels so stupid in hindsight, but I thought I could be conservative and model 20% to 30% growth for many years following the pandemic.

And, these companies are going to be very profitable and the stocks look very cheap at, what is it, like 5x or 6x sales. But in reality, we saw that a lot of companies during the pandemic, they saw a lot of pull forward in demand, even software, like Zoom video, saw demand increase exponentially. But then following the pandemic, growth disappeared.

In the case of cannabis, that definitely happened. I guess it was very behavioral during the pandemic. A lot of people just used cannabis a lot more than usual. And then after the pandemic lifted, they just stopped using it the same way they did during the pandemic.

But not only that, what we saw was I had definitely underestimated how the impact from the illicit market and just the price margin trajectory. So, whereas I previously thought that this was a very strong growth story with high quality business models, in reality, I'm now of the view that business model quality is pretty low.

This is not to do with any of the efforts from the management teams. A lot of these management teams execute strongly, but this is just a structural issue. It's just because consumers, contrary to what many might say, they tend to be very price sensitive.

And so when you have the illicit market operating very cheaply, and then also you have a lot of, a lot of other legal competitors, prices keep coming down, which means margins keep coming down.

So, what we have seen in the last couple of years with these MSOs is that any top line growth hasn't really led to consistent margin expansion.

In fact, margins, a lot of the times margins, and in this case, we’re even just talking about EBITDA margins. So EBITDA margins keep going down even when the top line goes up. And that is a very uncomfortable position to be in because growth might eventually turn negative as more competitors come online and prices keep going down.

So it's definitely been a 180 in terms of viewing this to be a very, very strong growth story to, these are looking, I mean as the way I think one year ago, the way I put it is, this is, investing in cannabis is like investing in cyclical stocks without the cyclical upside. You only have exposure to the cyclical downside because of price compression.

There isn't really much likelihood that prices suddenly spike, right? So, that's a problem here is how do you value names that only have exposure to cyclical downside?

RS: Do you think it mostly is, I mean, I know that you just went through all the reasons, but do you think it's mostly the fact that it was never legalized and they never got to see that exponential growth realized? Do you think that that's a big part of why all of those things didn't pan out the way we thought it did? It would?

JL: So, I definitely am not an apologist for these MSOs. I think that a lot of it is self-inflicted, and something to note is anyone who has invested in these, over the last couple of years, I'm sure many of us remember the New York growth story or rather the New Jersey story.

RS: We were so innocent.

JL: Yes. Before New Jersey came online, all of these MSOs, they had named it, going to be a huge growth catalyst.

But in reality, what happened when it finally opened and all these names, they were actually selling out everything. So even though they were selling out everything in New Jersey, what we saw was that margins still went down because it's just a whack-a-mole.

So you get New Jersey coming online, but all of your existing mature markets go down. So when you have a new market come online, that just offsets your old markets.

As far as why did this not work out? It's a couple of reasons. I think the easiest way to look at it is, you could look at why Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) has done pretty well relatively to the rest of the sector.

They're not perfect, but there's a couple of things stand out. Two very, very clear things stand out here at Green Thumb. One is, they have a greater focus on operational discipline. And it's not just like the fact that they're leaner, but it's also just they pay their executives a lot less than a lot of the other corporations.

If we're being frank, a lot of the executive compensation across cannabis land is very, very high. And so that might create some conflict of interest. But the other key point here as to why Green Thumb has done so well and why they are GAAP profitable is because they just have so much less debt than a lot of the other operators.

And remember, with the debt, the problem here is, because of 280E taxes, you cannot deduct interest expenses from taxable income. And a lot of these names, when they take on debt, they're taking on debt at like 12% interest rates, but when you factor in 280E-taxes, that interest rate is more like 14%, 15%, 16%. It's prohibitively expensive.

But a lot of these names, and again, for whatever reason, they would be growing rapidly by not issuing stock, but by issuing a ton of debt. So, if they had issued stock instead, there wouldn't be any interest expense. There's no dividends or anything, but they will issue a ton of debt. So, the bigger they got, the more debt they had to service.

But a lot of these companies, they were growing, a lot of these Curaleafs (OTCPK:CURLF) and Trulieves, they grew bigger and bigger just for the sake of growing bigger, just to be able to say that they have like a coast-to-coast footprint or just to be able to say that they have X number of states in their portfolio, but in reality, they might have been that the things they were buying maybe were not profitable. So, the bigger they grew, the less profitable they got.

And this was really, really clear in the case of Trulieve. I think a lot of Trulieve investors at this point definitely wish Trulieve never acquired Harvest and Trulieve just stayed very Florida centric. And again, I'm not trying to be a crystal ball here. At the time when Trulieve bought Harvest, I was definitely one of the people that was like, oh, this is game changing.

But I think that it should be the job of the management teams to be able to know how to grow profitably. And I think that's something that was missing in cannabis land.

So, I think a lot of the struggles they're facing right now in terms of having too much debt, not having any positive real cash flow to take advantage of these low stock prices because historically, the main way to take advantage of those stock prices is by repurchasing stock, but a lot of these names, even though they're so cheap, because they have so much debt, it means that they're not profitable on a GAAP basis.

They don't have any real cash to buy back stock. All of your cash needs to go toward paying down debt. And so, a lot of these issues there, I mean, I hate to say it, but they are very much self-inflicted.

RS: I would say two cups self-inflicted, one cup no help and regulatory pressure. Yeah, it's tough. It's tough, but many lessons learned. I mean, look, we started this conversation talking about the bubble that happened in tech.

And I think there were so many investment lessons to be learned from that, just like there are so many investment lessons to be learned from the cannabis industry. And we're nothing if not fallible all around. So, certainly a lot to be learned.

Julian, anything we left out of this conversation that you want to share with investors or let them know how to find out more about your profile on Seeking Alpha, more about Best Of Breed Growth Stocks. RIP, Cannabis Growth Investor. What else do you have to share with investors? Happy for you to share that now.

JL: Excessive valuations have meant greater volatility in the event of market downturn, but more importantly, just not being able to recover. So typically you want to be able to hold stocks as they fall or better yet, buy stocks as they fall.

But if the valuations are just not working out, that actually could end up being very, very bad advice. You end up just throwing good money after bad, and you may not know why, the thesis is still going well, they're still growing, but for some reason, the stock prices never recover. And valuation is a big component there.

I guess if any listeners want to get more of my research, as you've noted, on Seeking Alpha, I host an investing group named Best Of Breed Growth Stocks.

But yeah, I think the main message today is that whereas I have tended to be one of the more bullish investors on Seeking Alpha, right now I am seeing many warning signs of basically a market that is priced for perfection.

So even if you are finding names that still look compelling, be mindful that the market overall is filled with a lot of bubbly pockets. So I expect there to be considerable volatility ahead.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.