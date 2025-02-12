Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) presented Q4 2024 results last week. The bank has been growing its balance sheet quickly (30%+ YoY) and leveraging, fueling tremendous net income growth of almost 200% YoY for FY 2024.
Inter Price Is Too Low Despite The Risks, It Is An Opportunity
Summary
- Inter & Co, Inc.'s rapid growth, with a 30%+ YoY increase in assets and almost 200% YoY net income growth, makes it a compelling buy despite risks.
- The bank's efficiency measures lag peers, but its low-cost deposit funding offers a significant advantage, though this is eroding.
- Inter's valuation at a P/E of 11x is attractive given its high growth rates, but risks include asset quality and potential funding cost increases.
- Despite potential delinquencies and currency risks, the current low price relative to growth justifies a Buy rating for INTR stock.
