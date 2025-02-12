Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Kendall Peck - Head, Investor Relations
Josh Kobza - Chief Executive Officer
Sami Siddiqui - Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Doyle - Executive Chairman
Conference Call Participants
Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer
Dennis Geiger - UBS
Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein
David Palmer - Evercore ISI
John Ivankoe - JP Morgan
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank
Sara Senatore - Bank of America
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Restaurant Brands International Full-Year Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.
I’d now like to turn the conference over to Kendall Peck, RBI's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kendall Peck
Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to earnings call for the year and quarter ended December 31 2024.
Joining me on the call today are Restaurant Brands International's Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle; CEO, Josh Kobza; and CFO, Sami Siddiqui. Following remarks from Josh, Sami and Patrick, we will open the call for questions.
Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks detailed in the press release issued this morning and in our SEC filings. We will also reference non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which are available in the press release and trending schedules available on our website. Please note that franchisee profitability referenced on this call is based on un-audited, self-reported franchisee data.
As a reminder, following our acquisition of Carrols Restaurant Group, which closed on May 16, 2024, and our acquisition of Popeyes China, which closed on June 28, 2024, we introduced a sixth reportable segment, Restaurant Holding, which comprises the Popeyes China business and
