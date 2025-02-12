Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Kearney - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jean-Christophe Flatin - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Ordoñez - Global President and COO

Marie-José David - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Max Davenport - BNP Paribas

Elsa Evans - JPMorgan

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

John Baumgartner - Mizuho

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Oatly Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Kearney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Kearney

Good morning and thanks for joining us today. On today’s call are our Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Christophe Flatin; our Global President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Ordoñez; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marie-José David.

Before we begin, please review the disclaimer on Slide 3. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, business strategy, market growth, and anticipated cost savings.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events or those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents we have filed with SEC for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today.

Also, please note that on today’s call, management will refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures, including adjusted