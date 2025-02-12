Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Q4 2024 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.54K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Fund returned 1.77% and the J.P. Morgan CLO AAA Index returned 1.59%.
  • Security selection within AAA rated collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) contributed, as did the portfolio’s maturity profile relative to the benchmark.
  • We believe the attractive yields in floating rate CLOs are likely to persist amid a healthy economy and a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

Businessman pointing at ETF (Exchange Traded Funds). Investment Opportunities in Mutual Funds and ETFs, Growing Wealth in the Financial Market.

bigjom/iStock via Getty Images

Investment environment

The U.S. AAA CLO market registered a positive quarterly gain, with the J.P. Morgan AAA CLO Index rising 1.59%. The U.S. economy remained resilient, as third quarter 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 2.8% and the unemployment rate held

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.54K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

About JAAA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JAAA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JAAA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News